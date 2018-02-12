Dennis Smith Jr. Must Avenge the Mavericks' Terrible Slam-Dunk Contest History

As a franchise, the Mavericks have done almost everything. They won a championship in 2011. They fielded one of the worst teams in NBA history, going 11-71 during the 1992-93 season. They made one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history in Game 2 of the 2011 Finals, and they suffered through one of the worst Finals collapses, capitulating against the Heat in Game 3 of the 2006 championship series.

The Mavericks have fielded rookies of the year, MVPs and sixth men of the year. In 2006, Dirk Nowitzki won All-Star Weekend's three-point contest. One of the only things no player wearing a Mavericks uniform has never done is something rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has a chance to do this week — win the slam-dunk contest.