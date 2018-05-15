What You Need to Know Before the Mavs Inevitably Lose the Draft Lottery Tuesday Night

Pingpong balls will decide the Mavericks' future Tuesday night, live and in color on ESPN and all of the network's streaming platforms. Whether fans or pundits like it or not, the NBA's draft order is still determined, in large part, by chance. If the Mavs get lucky, they could speed up the rebuilding process that began two seasons ago. If they don't, next season and a couple after it could be spent in the same tank as the team's just-finished campaign.

History says the Mavs aren't going to get lucky.

Since the NBA instituted the lottery in 1985 to diminish the incentive for bad teams to lose in order to get higher draft picks, the Mavericks have missed the playoffs and qualified for the lottery 13 times. One of those years, 1996, the team had two lottery picks after acquiring a selection via trade, and it ended up picking sixth and ninth.