Season in the Tank Complete, It's Now Up to the Pingpong Balls for the Mavs

The Mavericks accomplished what they set out to accomplish this season. As hard as it might to be explain to your 8-year-old nephew — who still thinks sports are about, you know, winning — losing more than 55 games and locking up a bottom-five record was exactly what the Mavs, in transition from the greatest era in their history, needed.

2017-18 was the Mavericks' worst season in two decades, just beating out 2016-17, the Mavs second-worst season since going 20-62 in 1997-98. Depending on the whims of the draft lottery, Dallas appears set to receive a top-five draft pick for the first time since the team drafted Jason Kidd with the second pick of the 1994 draft.

Kidd was only one of the best point guards of the last quarter-century. This time around, the Mavericks will be looking to fill in one of the blanks in a developing young core. Dennis Smith Jr., the spoils of last year's 33-49 unit, proved himself an athletic, often spectacular presence at point guard this season. Despite his frequent highlight-reel appearances, however, he's not ready to be the first option on a playoff team, at least not yet.