 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Poop and pee. Just in time for lunch.
Poop and pee. Just in time for lunch.
The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News Is in the Toilet

Stephen Young | March 5, 2018 | 1:49pm
AA

You can't make this shit up: the homepage of The Dallas Morning News right now. Catch the "Is It Lunch Yet?" headline for another story just below. Answer: It was lunch, but we think we'll skip it. Note to Morning News headline writers: "Investigates" is a high falutin' word for things you can Google. Might we suggest you review Spotlight or All the President's Men to get an idea of what an investigation is? Also note: In daily newspapers, the correct nomenclature is "feces and urine." In children's books, it's "poop and pee."

Related Stories

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >