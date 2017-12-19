The Dallas Morning News Has Rats

The Dallas Morning News, Dallas' daily, built on the rock of truth and buttressed by piles of Belo cash, has a problem — a festering, creeping affliction eating at the institution's very core — since the paper moved from its longtime home on Young Street to its new digs in the old Dallas Public Library.

The Dallas Morning News, next door to the newly revived Statler Hotel building downtown, has rats. So many rats, in fact, that employees have started three Twitter accounts — @stat_rat, @boo_ratley and @StatRatcliff — to chronicle the rodents' adventures ransacking the paper's headquarters.

As you can see from the pizza and this tweet below from City Editor Rudy Bush, the rats aren't having any problems finding sustenance left behind by the Morning News' digital ink-stained wretches.