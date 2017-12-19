 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Those editorials aren't going to write themselves.
Those editorials aren't going to write themselves.
Valerieka/Shutterstock

The Dallas Morning News Has Rats

Stephen Young | December 19, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

The Dallas Morning News, Dallas' daily, built on the rock of truth and buttressed by piles of Belo cash, has a problem — a festering, creeping affliction eating at the institution's very core — since the paper moved from its longtime home on Young Street to its new digs in the old Dallas Public Library.

The Dallas Morning News, next door to the newly revived Statler Hotel building downtown, has rats. So many rats, in fact, that employees have started three Twitter accounts — @stat_rat, @boo_ratley and @StatRatcliff — to chronicle the rodents' adventures ransacking the paper's headquarters. 

As you can see from the pizza and this tweet below  from City Editor Rudy Bush, the rats aren't having any problems finding sustenance left behind by the Morning News' digital ink-stained wretches. 

The Morning News sent exterminators in after the poor bastards, but the rats just laughed and continued eating the company-provided snacks.

The rats, it seems, enjoy themselves on the weekends, when there's less foot traffic to chase them away. Going back after Christmas should be fun for the DMN staff. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >