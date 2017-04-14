menu

Dallas County Hit With First West Nile-Positive Mosquitoes of 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Dallas County Hit With First West Nile-Positive Mosquitoes of 2017

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
DCHHS Medical Director Dr. Christopher Perkins explains that proper mosquito bite prevention involves DEET sprays.
DCHHS Medical Director Dr. Christopher Perkins explains that proper mosquito bite prevention involves DEET sprays.
Brian Maschino
A A

After warning two weeks ago that Dallas was on the edge of mosquito season, Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday afternoon that it's found West Nile virus, a sometimes-fatal mosquito-borne pathogen. Three mosquito traps in Balch Springs and Mesquite tested positive for the West Nile virus this week. Mosquito abatement teams sprayed the affected areas in Balch Springs Thursday night and will do so again Friday, according to DCHHS.

DCHHS Director Zach Thompson says that West Nile virus remains the county's biggest mosquito-borne threat over more exotic diseases such as the Zika virus, which has been blamed for an epidemic of birth defects in South America and has been found in parts of the southern U.S.

Scott Sawlis of DCHHS demonstrates a new mosquito trap
Scott Sawlis of DCHHS demonstrates a new mosquito trap
Brian Maschino

Related Stories

“DCHHS encourages residents to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before mosquitoes reach the airborne stage,” Thompson said.

As mosquito season heats up, DCHHS recommends that all Dallas County residents follow the four D's of mosquito prevention, DEET, Dress, Drain and Dusk/Dawn. Everyone over 6 months of age should wear DEET-based mosquito repellent whenever they go outside; wear long, loose clothing when outdoors; drain all standing water; and limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn hours, when mosquitoes are most active.

DCHHS is doing research on the local mosquito population.
DCHHS is doing research on the local mosquito population.
Brian Maschino

Last year, 61 Dallas County residents were infected with West Nile. In 2012, the county suffered its worst West Nile outbreak, seeing 398 infections and 20 deaths. In 80 percent of cases, those infected have no symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who do show signs of infection typically experience headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Fewer than 1 percent of people infected with West Nile experience serious neurological illness such as encephalitis or meningitis

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >