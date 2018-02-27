Dallas Wants to End Panhandling Now With Program Called End Panhandling Now

The city of Dallas has a new plan to fight panhandling. Same as 2017. Same as 2016 and 2015, too. The difference this time is End Panhandling Now, as the new program is (directly but not creatively) named, has the support of the City Council, as well as some ideas that are certainly different from what city staff members have drummed up in the past.

When we last left the city's attempts at curbing panhandling in downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum and along the city's freeways and major streets, it had proposed a softhearted approach called Give Right Dallas. The plan, which a council committee rejected in November, would've placed "giving" parking meters in areas with high levels of panhandling, allowing those being panhandled to assuage their guilt by tangentially giving money to homeless support groups, rather than homeless people.

Council members said at the time that they wanted a stronger, more targeted program. On Monday, city staffers showed a couple of new television spots, including a Frogger-inspired public service announcement they intend to roll out as part of new pilot program later this year. The ads aren't ambiguous about what they want from Dallas residents.