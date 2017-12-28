Forget Toilet Paper — Pranksters Fill East Dallas Yard With LimeBikes

From former Observer Editor-in-Chief Joe Tone, back in town for a visit, comes this photo showing a lovely East Dallas home that's been, to coin a phrase, LimeBiked for the holidays. Here's hoping it's the start of a trend. Perhaps instead of environmentally unfriendly and difficult-to-remove toilet paper, teenagers and immature adults throughout Dallas will merely dump a collection of color-matched bikes in their target's yard or swimming pool.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
If you've been LimeBiked, VBiked, Spun, Ofoed or a victim of some other form of bike-share prankery, please drop the Observer a line. We'd love to tell your story.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!