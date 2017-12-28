 


Kids these days.
Kids these days.
Joe Tone

Forget Toilet Paper — Pranksters Fill East Dallas Yard With LimeBikes

Stephen Young | December 28, 2017 | 4:00am
From former Observer Editor-in-Chief Joe Tone, back in town for a visit, comes this photo showing a lovely East Dallas home that's been, to coin a phrase, LimeBiked for the holidays. Here's hoping it's the start of a trend. Perhaps instead of environmentally unfriendly and difficult-to-remove toilet paper, teenagers and immature adults throughout Dallas will merely dump a collection of color-matched bikes in their target's yard or swimming pool.

If you've been LimeBiked, VBiked, Spun, Ofoed or a victim of some other form of bike-share prankery, please drop the Observer a line. We'd love to tell your story.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

