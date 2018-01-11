 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Jim Schutze Live: The Replay

Patrick Williams | January 11, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Michigan's favorite son and Dallas Observer columnist Jim Schutze was on Facebook live Wednesday afternoon, responding to readers' questions about politics, Dallas' future, biting dogs, The Dallas Morning News' Texan of the Year and a whole bunch of comments about whether he's a Texan. (Hint: He doesn't like okra. Enough said.)

Too busy working, playing or just living to tune in? Please stop kicking yourself. You can watch the video now by clicking the little button above. (Editor's note: It's a scientific fact that the camera adds 100 pounds. That guy to Schutze's right is actually quite svelte. We are worried about Jim's health, though. He's a skeleton.)

 
Patrick Williams is managing editor of the Dallas Observer.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >