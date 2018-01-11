Jim Schutze Live: The Replay

Michigan's favorite son and Dallas Observer columnist Jim Schutze was on Facebook live Wednesday afternoon, responding to readers' questions about politics, Dallas' future, biting dogs, The Dallas Morning News' Texan of the Year and a whole bunch of comments about whether he's a Texan. (Hint: He doesn't like okra. Enough said.)

Too busy working, playing or just living to tune in? Please stop kicking yourself. You can watch the video now by clicking the little button above. (Editor's note: It's a scientific fact that the camera adds 100 pounds. That guy to Schutze's right is actually quite svelte. We are worried about Jim's health, though. He's a skeleton.)

