 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Help Wanted: The Observer Wants to Adopt a NewshoundEXPAND
CnOra/iStock

Help Wanted: The Observer Wants to Adopt a Newshound

Patrick Williams | March 7, 2018 | 2:54pm
AA

Do you dream of being a writer? Do you want to push the boundaries of language to bring new insight into the human condition with your amazing, creative prose? Well, good luck with your novel, pal. Now move on. You newshounds out there, take a look at this:

The Dallas Observer is looking for a news editor to join its award-winning reporting team. The ideal candidate will possess an instinctual knack for daily digital journalism along with a finely calibrated bullshit detector, the ability to write and edit quickly while maintaining high standards, and the energy and adrenaline necessary to break news and take names. This is a full-time, hard news position that includes a writing/reporting component. Experience in the DFW area is a plus. Serious applicants should email a cover letter, resume and clips to: news-editor@voicemediagroup.com.

Let us explain. While we cherish great writing at the Observer, we adore badass reporters and editors who can find and tell a good story, use PACER, understand the difference between a fact and an opinion, track down a source and call anyone or knock on any door to ask uncomfortable questions that need answers.

As for writing and editing, if you grasp that a story's lead belongs somewhere near the beginning, know the proper use of relative pronouns and believe that civilization began crumbling when the AP accepted "over" as interchangeable with "more than," you might be the person we're looking for. (If you think ending that sentence in a preposition is a grammatical error, go away. Same goes for you Oxford comma people. Shoo!)

 
Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >