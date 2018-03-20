Help Wanted: The Observer Is Looking for a Jolly Good News Fellow

Are you a recent college graduate in journalism or mass communications? Really? Didn't want to learn computer coding, huh?

Well, that's OK because despite what you might have read on Twitter, America still needs reporters who can dig in, get the facts and break news. We at the Dallas Observer still believe in the value of the First Amendment (plus, math is, like, really hard), so we're offering an opportunity for the right college grad to gain experience in finding, reporting and writing hard news. Consider it a sort of finishing school for the next Bob Woodward.

The details are below, but please ignore that "possibly insufferable" part. Our boss wrote it, and we think his autocorrect must have misread "lovable." Damn computer coders.