North Dallas Office Building Evacuated for Active Shooter

North Dallas Office Building Evacuated for Active Shooter

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 1:17 p.m.
By Stephen Young
DPD vehicles at the scene of the office shooting on LBJ.
DPD vehicles at the scene of the office shooting on LBJ.
Dallas Police Department
Note: This article will be updated as more information is available.

The Dallas police and fire departments evacuated an office building at 8330 LBJ Freeway Monday morning following reports of multiple gun shots in the building. Just before 1 p.m., Dallas police confirmed that the building is safe. One police officer suffered injuries from debris at the scene, DPD says. The department expects to release further details about the incident later this afternoon.

Witnesses speaking to reporters at the scene say they heard at least two shots. One witness reported passing a police officer with blood on his arm as she went down the stairs and out of the building after the evacuation order. Police are blocking traffic at LBJ and Forest Lane, and officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene as well. 

Chris Collisworth, who was in the middle of a sales meeting on the 10th floor of the building when the shooting started, said that Dallas Police responded quickly after getting calls about the shooting. Police told Collinsworth and the others in his meeting to shelter in place until police arrived.

"They got us out very quickly, very safely," Collinsworth said. "We did see some blood in the elevator, that was a little scary, but we're all fine."

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

