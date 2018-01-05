Despite Changes, Dallas Panhandling Enforcement Still Probably Illegal

Over the last couple of weeks, a small furor has developed around the issue of combating panhandling in Dallas. The week before Christmas, several Dallas Police Department commanders ordered their troops to stop issuing citations for "solicitation by coercion" — aggressive panhandling — or panhandling near gas pumps or ATMs because the citations might not be legal. Instead, the commanders said, laws banning panhandlers from asking drivers on Dallas streets for cash should be the primary means of rousting beggars.

A directive from Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall issued the following week again emphasized panhandling enforcement using the roadway solicitation ban. Both moves are intended to keep the city out of legal trouble. For the past two years, courts across the country have stuck down panhandling bans.

The problem is that the city's law against panhandling along roadways might not pass a court challenge, either, says a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.