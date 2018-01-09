Dallas' Panhandling Situation Isn't Nearly as Complicated as the Police Chief Makes it Sound

Right now, Dallas residents and visitors are free to panhandle whenever they want, however they want, as long as they don't solicit from people in cars or commit another criminal offense, like assault. That's the upshot of the Dallas Police Department's new training bulletin on panhandling enforcement, issued in response to a potential legal challenge of the city's "solicitation by coercion," or aggressive panhandling, ordinance. Listening to new Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall talk to the Dallas City Council's Public Safety Committee about panhandling Monday, however, you'd never know it.

Early in Monday's meeting, City Council member Sandy Greyson asked Hall whether newspaper stories saying that DPD can't enforce existing panhandling regulations because they are likely to be found unconstitutional were accurate.

"The ordinance is not telling us that we can enforce panhandling, per se. The ordinance tells us from the Dallas Police Department, that we're able to enforce certain provisions of the panhandling ordinance, which is those areas surrounding. Now, the city ordinance tells us that you can enforce panhandling. So what we're saying, and what we've been advised, and what this body has been advised, is that panhandling within itself has been deemed unconstitutional," Hall said.