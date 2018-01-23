Dallas Rolls Out Help for Mentally Ill 'Super-Utilizers' of Public Safety Services

Starting next Monday in the Dallas Police Department's South Central Patrol Division, a new kind of team will respond to mental health calls placed to 911. Instead of sending just police officers or paramedics, the city will dispatch a three-person team made up of a specially trained police officer, a specially trained paramedic and a behavioral health specialist from Parkland Hospital. They will evaluate the person about whom the call was made before deciding the best course of action, whether its an immediate emergency response or a referral to a different provider.

The goal of the program, called Rapid Integrated Group Healthcare Team Care, or RIGHT Care, is to make sure the city's resources are allocated in a way that can help the most people, according to its organizers.

"We believe the RIGHT Care program will enhance EMS service delivery overall as ambulance units will be more available to respond to other high-priority EMS calls in a timely fashion," Marshal Isaacs, the medical director of the program, said during a press conference announcing the launch of the event Monday.