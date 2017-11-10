 


A suspect pointed a handgun at Gabrielle Simmons before shooting her in the chest Nov. 6.EXPAND
A suspect pointed a handgun at Gabrielle Simmons before shooting her in the chest Nov. 6.
Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police Arrest 15-Year-Old in Dollar General Murder

Stephen Young | November 10, 2017 | 4:00am
Dallas police announced Thursday afternoon that they've made an arrest in Monday's robbery and murder of a 27-year-old woman at a Dollar General in East Oak Cliff. A yet-to-be identified 15-year-old is in police custody for allegedly killing Gabrielle Simmons, a mother of six.

On Monday night, a suspect police now believe is the 15-year-old walked into the store with a handgun, demanding cash. As recorded on the surveillance video, Simmons opened her register and handed over the cash before the robber shots her in the chest and ran out of the store. Simmons later died at Baylor University Medical Center.

Malik Aziz, deputy police chief, gave few details about the suspect Thursday afternoon, revealing only that his arrest by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force went off without a hitch and that the Dallas Police Department has had previous contact with the suspect regarding a domestic violence incident. Police located the suspect via tips gathered after police released surveillance video to the public.

Police have not a found a second man — seen running away from the Dollar General with the shooter after the shooting in a video released Thursday — and aren't sure whether he is a suspect, Aziz said.

"We're going to make sure that we ... look under everything and make sure that we get anybody who was involved in this," Aziz said. "We will find out."

The 15-year-old suspect is in custody at the Dallas Police Department's youth division. Police have charged him with capital murder.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

