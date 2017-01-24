Dallas Police Arrest Husband in Fatal Family Stabbing

Antonio Townsley was on the run for five hours, following allegedly stabbing his wife and her daughter. Tex Texin

Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dallas police responded to a stabbing in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road in Northeast Dallas. Two people, Susan Pinkney, 41, and Shamille Pinkney, 18, had been stabbed. Both victims were taken to Dallas’ Presbyterian Hospital. Shamille Pinkney, Susan’s daughter, died from her injuries. Monday afternoon Dallas police arrested Susan Pinkney’s husband Antonio Townsley, 33, for Shamille Pinkney’s murder.

According to police documents, Townsley told Dallas Police Department detectives that he got in a fight with his wife after she confronted him about information she found on his phone while he was sitting on the couch of the couple’s apartment.

As the couple fought over the offending information on Townsley’s cell phone, Townsley said, Susan Pinkney attacked him with a large kitchen knife. Her daughter, Townsley said, came after him, too, but he was unsure what kind of weapon she wielded.

Antonio Townsley Dallas County Jail

Townsley, according to his statement, wrestled the knife away from Susan Pinkney and stabbed mother and daughter two times each. He then dropped the knife on the apartment floor and fled the scene, he told police.

Five hours after the incident, Dallas police found Townsley and hauled him back to Dallas Police Headquarters in the Cedars. Once there, detectives spotted blood on Townsley’s jeans and read him his rights, according to Townsley’s arrest warrant affidavit.

He remains in Dallas County Jail on $150,000.