menu

Woman Charged After Crashing During Street Race — With Child in Back Seat

New Option at Love Field Speeds You Through Security — For a Price


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Woman Charged After Crashing During Street Race — With Child in Back Seat

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
The woman was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday for street racing with a toddler in her back seat.
The woman was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday for street racing with a toddler in her back seat.
Tex Texin
A A

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police arrested a 20-year-old woman for street racing southbound on South Central Expressway at Linfield Road in South Dallas. Police found the woman after she spun out down an embankment and wrapped her car around a wooden utility pole on the west side of the freeway.

They discovered she had a 13-month-old child in the back seat. The child, according to police, wasn't in a car seat but was being held by a passenger.

The wreck was at South Central Expressway and Linfield Road in South Dallas.
The wreck was at South Central Expressway and Linfield Road in South Dallas.
Google Street View

Paramedics took the child to Children's Medical Center of Dallas, and he or she has no apparent injuries, according to police. The woman was taken to another hospital with minor injuries.

According to DPD, the woman, who has not been identified, "knowingly engaged in a street race with another unknown vehicle and failed to properly secure the infant child in a child safety seat." Police have charged the woman with child endangerment.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >