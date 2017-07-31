Woman Charged After Crashing During Street Race — With Child in Back Seat

The woman was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday for street racing with a toddler in her back seat. Tex Texin

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police arrested a 20-year-old woman for street racing southbound on South Central Expressway at Linfield Road in South Dallas. Police found the woman after she spun out down an embankment and wrapped her car around a wooden utility pole on the west side of the freeway.

They discovered she had a 13-month-old child in the back seat. The child, according to police, wasn't in a car seat but was being held by a passenger.

The wreck was at South Central Expressway and Linfield Road in South Dallas. Google Street View

Paramedics took the child to Children's Medical Center of Dallas, and he or she has no apparent injuries, according to police. The woman was taken to another hospital with minor injuries.

According to DPD, the woman, who has not been identified, "knowingly engaged in a street race with another unknown vehicle and failed to properly secure the infant child in a child safety seat." Police have charged the woman with child endangerment.

