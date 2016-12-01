Dallas Police Catch Man Who Allegedly Roughed Up Mayor's Domestic Violence Poster Boy

Mike Rawlings and Trent Kreslins in October. Mike Rawlings via Twitter

Wednesday, Dallas police identified the man they say is responsible for the Oct. 8 attack on Trent Kreslins. Kreslins is a University of Oklahoma senior who stepped in to stop a domestic violence attack in Uptown.

According to Dallas police, Abdullah Bannat, 19, is the man who punched Kreslins after Kreslins stepped into an ongoing altercation on Worthington Street. Kreslins, in town for Texas/OU weekend ended up hospitalized with a broken nose, a concussion, cuts and bruises.

At the Oct. 28 release of Dallas' annual domestic violence statistics report, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings honored Kreslins for his intervention.

"Trent witnessed a man assaulting a woman, and he did what every man should do. He stepped up," Rawlings said. "Trent is the kind of stand-up guy we all need to be."

Collin County College police arrested Bannat Tuesday on an unrelated warrant, before Dallas police charged Bannat with injuring a disabled person. Kreslins has McCune-Albright syndrome, a disorder which makes his bones fragile and susceptible to fracture. Police booked Bannat into Collin County jail. He was released Wednesday after making bail.

The city of Dallas is going to pay for Kreslins' trip to Texas/OU next year, including tickets to the game, a hotel room and steak dinner.

