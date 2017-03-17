Dallas Police Catch "Cowboy" Wanted for Fair Park Beating Death

Ray Charles "Cowboy" Keys Dallas Police Department

After nearly a month of searching, Dallas police announced Thursday afternoon that they'd arrested Ray Charles Keys. Police say Keys, known as "Cowboy," beat a man to death on Feb. 17 because he believed the victim assaulted a woman.

On Thursday, police got the drop on Keys. After receiving a suspicious person call about a black Ford Explorer, Southeast Division cops spotted Keys driving on Second Avenue. He refused to pull over, leading police on a short chase, before bailing from his car in the 4600 block of Silver Street. Police caught him on foot, later booking him into Lew Sterrett Justice Center on $150,000 bond.

Witnesses told police that Keys and another man, yet to be identified, kicked and stomped Jonathan Hunt outside Hunt's home, injuring him so badly that he later died from blunt force trauma.

Witnesses reported Keys, an accomplice and Hunt were walking together in the 3600 block of Spring Street, near Fair Park at about 11 p.m. One of the men began yelling at Hunt, the witness told police. "This is your last time putting your hands on a motherfucking female," one of the suspects told Hunt.

Police say the two men then threw Hunt to the ground and repeatedly kicked him. Eventually, neighbors came out and stopped the fight.

Hunt, who was briefly knocked unconscious, had trouble standing up, even with help from bystanders. Eventually, he was able to stagger back to his porch, where he passed out. The next morning, after drinking water, Hunt began vomiting and complaining about pain on his left side. Later that day, witnesses found Hunt unresponsive. Paramedics took him to Baylor Hospital. Hunt died on Feb. 20, due to a lacerated kidney and other injuries.

