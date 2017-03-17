Dallas Police Catch "Cowboy" Wanted for Fair Park Beating Death
|
Ray Charles "Cowboy" Keys
Dallas Police Department
After nearly a month of searching, Dallas police announced Thursday afternoon that they'd arrested Ray Charles Keys. Police say Keys, known as "Cowboy," beat a man to death on Feb. 17 because he believed the victim assaulted a woman.
On Thursday, police got the drop on Keys. After receiving a suspicious person call about a black Ford Explorer, Southeast Division cops spotted Keys driving on Second Avenue. He refused to pull over, leading police on a short chase, before bailing from his car in the 4600 block of Silver Street. Police caught him on foot, later booking him into Lew Sterrett Justice Center on $150,000 bond.
Witnesses told police that Keys and another man, yet to be identified, kicked and stomped Jonathan Hunt outside Hunt's home, injuring him so badly that he later died from blunt force trauma.
Witnesses reported Keys, an accomplice and Hunt were walking together in the 3600 block of Spring Street, near Fair Park at about 11 p.m. One of the men began yelling at Hunt, the witness told police. "This is your last time putting your hands on a motherfucking female," one of the suspects told Hunt.
Upcoming Events
-
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks
TicketsMon., Mar. 20, 7:30pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
TicketsTue., Mar. 21, 7:30pm
-
Texas Revolution
TicketsThu., Mar. 23, 7:00pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers
TicketsThu., Mar. 23, 7:30pm
Police say the two men then threw Hunt to the ground and repeatedly kicked him. Eventually, neighbors came out and stopped the fight.
Hunt, who was briefly knocked unconscious, had trouble standing up, even with help from bystanders. Eventually, he was able to stagger back to his porch, where he passed out. The next morning, after drinking water, Hunt began vomiting and complaining about pain on his left side. Later that day, witnesses found Hunt unresponsive. Paramedics took him to Baylor Hospital. Hunt died on Feb. 20, due to a lacerated kidney and other injuries.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Allen Americans vs. Wichita Thunder
TicketsFri., Mar. 17, 7:05pm
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsFri., Mar. 17, 8:00pm
-
Big 12 Gymnastics Championship
TicketsSat., Mar. 18, 3:30pm
-
Hip Hop Cowboys 6th Annual Spring Rodeo
TicketsSat., Mar. 18, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!