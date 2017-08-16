menu

Suspected Bank Robber Plows Into Car During High-Speed Chase in Dallas

Lancaster Police Arrest Man Brandishing Pistol in Viral Road-Rage Video


Suspected Bank Robber Plows Into Car During High-Speed Chase in Dallas

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 1:07 p.m.
By Stephen Young
A suspected bank robber ran into a car at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Mockingbird Lane.
A suspected bank robber ran into a car at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Mockingbird Lane.
Dallas Police Department
A A

A tan SUV barreled through the intersection at Mockingbird Lane and Greenville Avenue in Dallas just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, smashing the front end of a black crossover vehicle before flipping onto its roof. The driver of the SUV, who was fleeing from a small fleet of Dallas Police Department vehicles, got out of the overturned car and ran. Police caught and arrested him after a brief pursuit.

The chase began when DPD received a robbery call at 10:44 a.m. from a Bank of America branch on Gaston Avenue in Lakewood. Shortly after officers arrived at the bank, they spotted the suspect's vehicle nearby and gave chase.

Map of the area around the Bank of America at 6200 Gaston Avenue.
Map of the area around the Bank of America at 6200 Gaston Avenue.
Google Maps

At a press conference, Dallas police Officer Carlos Almeida declined to give further details about the chase or name the suspect, but he said the driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. 

A couple of the routes the pursuit could've taken.
A couple of the routes the pursuit could've taken.
Google Maps
Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

