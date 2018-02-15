Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall Passes State Licensing Exam

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall shows off her uniform after passing the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement licensing exam.

Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall's days as an out-of-uniform civilian administrator are over. The Dallas Police Department announced Thursday morning that Hall has passed her Texas Commission on Law Enforcement licensing exam with a score of 83 percent, making her a real Texas police officer and allowing her to wear a DPD uniform. Seventy percent is a passing score on the exam.

"TCOLE test done! Passed! Ready to get back to work!," Hall said in a tweet showing off her new duds.

— U. RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) February 15, 2018