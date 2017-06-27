Body of Capsized Sailor Found After Rare White Rock Lake Drowning

Police search for Callicoatte in White Rock Lake. Brian Maschino

Just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a caller reported that a sailboat had capsized on White Rock Lake, near Garland Road and E. Lawther Drive. The boat tipped after being hit by a strong gust of wind, dumping a man and a woman into the water. A nearby boat pulled the woman out of the water, but the man could no longer be seen, according to DPD.

Police assess situation after the body is found. Brian Maschino

The Dallas Police Dive Team searched on Sunday for the victim, 89-year-old Conrad Callicoatte, 80 to no avail. After a full morning of searching on Monday, they found Callicoatte's body at 3 p.m. According to DPD, Callicoatte was on the water teaching the rescued woman, who has not been identified, how to sail.

The 80-year-old's death is at least the third drowning death at White Rock Lake in 5 years. In July 2012, Joe Steven Cunningham died on the lake after he and his 21-year-old son fell from their paddle boards due to a wind gust. Cunnigham's son swam to safety, but his father was unable to make it out of the water.

In May 2014, Jeremy Daughtry, 21, and a friend jumped off the Mockingbird Lane bridge over the lake. Daughtry had trouble swimming and sank. His friend escaped unharmed.

