Cops Under Fire and an Ambulance Accident: Tough Night for Dallas' Public Servants

Wednesday was an especially tough day for Dallas' police and firefighters. After an afternoon during which they had to shut off much of downtown Dallas so President Donald Trump could travel to and from his $4 million fundraiser at the Belo Mansion, the evening brought further chaos to the city.

At about 8:05 p.m. last night, Dallas Police Department officers pulled a car over in the 2800 block of Reed Lane in South Dallas and elected to investigate the car they'd stopped. As they did, unknown suspects shot in their direction, police believe, from a passing car. The officers called for backup so they could search for the shooters but found no one.

Two hours later, a Dallas Fire and Rescue ambulance headed north on Central Expressway, taking a patient to Baylor Hospital. As the ambulance approached Central's connection with Interstate 45, a speeding 2002 Chevy Trailblazer rear-ended the ambulance, hitting the rescue vehicle's back left with its front right.

The collision forced the ambulance into the freeway's guard rail, ripping open its rear right-side door. After the accident, the Trailblazer fled the scene, taking the I-45 ramp. The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, hit the outside median and spun clockwise into the inside guardrail, according to police. The driver of the car and at least one passenger hopped out and fled on foot.

Air One, the police department's helicopter, searched for the suspects but came up empty. A paramedic and the woman initially being transported to Baylor were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the accident.