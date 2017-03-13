President of Dallas Latino Cop Association on Restricted Duty Pending Assault Charge

George Aranda George Aranda via Twitter

The president of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organizations’ greater Dallas chapter is on restricted Dallas Police Department duty as Mansfield ISD police investigate him for assault, DPD said late Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. George Aranda, a 25-year DPD veteran, is assigned to DPD’s gang unit. He won’t be restored to full duty until both a criminal and adminstrative investigation are completed, the department said Sunday.

Aranda did not return the Observer’s request for an interview, but he told WFAA’s Tonya Eiserer that the altercation being investigated by Mansfield ISD cops simply didn't happen. “I’m not going to jeopardize a 25-year career,” Aranda said.

According to Aranda, the investigation stems from an incident at his daughter's school talent show Thursday night. After the show, Aranda told Eiserer, he gave his daughter flowers and whispered to his ex-wife that their son was going to be riding home with her.

After the whisper, Aranda said, his ex-wife’s boyfriend got out of his ex-wife’s car and stared at him. Everyone then parted ways and went home, Aranda said.

The next day, however, Aranda says his ex-wife texted him, accusing him of hitting her boyfriend, who Aranda says is an ex-Dallas cop.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I haven’t punched anybody,” he said. “Nobody hit anybody.”

The weekend incident is the second time in less than a week that Aranda has been in the news. Last week, he led a press conference blasting a department investigation into an assistant DPD chief involved in a domestic disturbance for violating proper procedures.

