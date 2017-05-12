menu

Dallas Cops Looking for Men Who Robbed Four Oak Cliff Fast Food Joints In Eight Hours

Dallas Cops Looking for Men Who Robbed Four Oak Cliff Fast Food Joints In Eight Hours

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 6:11 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Robbers used this same vehicle, a green Explorer with no license plate, in four Oak Cliff robberies.
Robbers used this same vehicle, a green Explorer with no license plate, in four Oak Cliff robberies.
DPD
The suspects of an Oak Cliff crime spree, Dallas police say, tried to cover their tracks. Just not very hard.

Between robbing four fast-food restaurants between 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and 6 am the next morning, the suspects switched hoodies and shirts but used the same same green Ford Explorer with silver trim and no front license plate.

Witnesses at the scene of the first robbery, a Jack in the Box in the 6000 block of Davis Street, said a Latino man in his late 20s wearing a green hoodie drove up to the drive-through window at about 10:15 p.m. and pulled a gun on the cashier.

"You're looking at someone possibly taking someone's life,” Dallas Police Department Major Jimmy Vaughn. “Again, I can't emphasize how dangerous this person is. And he needs to be removed from the streets."

At 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the same car pulled through a Burger King in the 700 block of West Illinois Avenue. This time, witnesses say a Latino man with a beard was in the driver's seat. In the passenger seat, a man wearing a ski mask pointed a gun at the cashier.

A clean-shaven Latino man in the same Explorer robbed a Jack in the Box in the 1000 block of South Westmoreland Road and a Burger King in the 2500 block of West Davis Street at 4:47 a.m. and just before 6 a.m., respectively. During those two crimes, the suspect wore a black hoodie over a red shirt with white lettering, police say.

Vaughn says the department is pursuing additional surveillance video of the suspects, which they say could be released over the next couple of days.

There is a $5,000 Crimestoppers reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

