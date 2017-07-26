Dallas Police on the Hunt For Carjacker Who Dragged Victim to Death
The suspect was captured on video at the University of Dallas DART rail station in Irving.
Dallas Police Department
Dallas police announced late Tuesday afternoon that they're looking far a suspect in a fatal Monday night carjacking in northwest Dallas. According to DPD, the suspect killed the car's owner, who has not been identified.
As the suspect attempted to drive away in a red 1992 Pontiac, the car's owner tried to stop him by jumping on the vehicle. The suspect continued to drive the car, dragging its owner down the 10400 block of Wildwood Drive. Eventually, the suspect crashed and ran off on foot.
Paramedics transported the victim to Parkland Hospital, where he died, according to police.
Police found video of the man they believe to be their carjacker on surveillance footage from the University of Dallas DART Rail station in Irving (below). Anyone with information regarding the carjacking is encouraged to call Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632.
