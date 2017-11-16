 


This Metro PCS on Webb Chapel was robbed shortly before another location in the area Wednesday morning.
Dallas Police Looking for Robber of Metro PCS Stores

Stephen Young | November 16, 2017 | 4:00am
Dallas police need the public's help finding a man they believed robbed two Metro PCS stores Wednesday morning in northwest Dallas.

At about 10 a.m., according to DPD, a suspect rolled up to the discount cellphone carrier's outlet in the 10900 block of Webb Chapel Road in a beige, early 2000s model Ford Explorer driven by another man. He got out of the car, headed inside the store and robbed it at gunpoint before heading out the door and speeding off in the Explorer.

Forty minutes later, the same man showed up at a second Metro PCS, this one in the 4200 block of LBJ Freeway, less than 4 miles to the northeast. Again, the suspect got out of the Explorer, ran inside the store, robbed it at gunpoint and then rode off in the Explorer.

The route from the first robbery (on the left) to the second.
Witnesses at both stores described the robber as a black man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. During the robberies, he wore a white T-shirt, brown pants, white shoes and a blue hat with the word "pimp" written across the front.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

