Dallas Police Looking for Serial Bank Robbers After They Hit Bank Twice in Month

Suspect One. Dallas Police

Dallas Police and the Dallas FBI's violent task force are on the hunt for two bank robbers the agencies believe have committed eight robberies in Dallas since mid-December. The two men are also suspected of robbing a bank in University Park and another in Fort Smith, Arkansas, during this same time period. The latest bank to be hit by the robbers is the Bank of Texas branch on Live Oak Street Wednesday morning. The same bank was robbed, by the same suspects according to DPD, on Dec. 29.

Dallas Police

In a departure from their initial robberies, the two robbers — identified by cops as white men between 6-foot and 6-foot-4 — have fired their hand guns inside the bank branches. No one has been hurt during one of the robberies. Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said the DPD is worried that could change.

In each of the crimes, the suspects have demanded cash and fled on foot. Most of the time, he said, they've at least flashed a handgun.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for the arrest of either of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-373-TIPS.