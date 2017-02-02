menu

Dallas Police Looking for Serial Bank Robbers After They Hit Bank Twice in Month

Dallas' Most Wanted: Witnesses to Step Forward and Help Homicide Detectives Catch Killers


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Dallas Police Looking for Serial Bank Robbers After They Hit Bank Twice in Month

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Suspect One.
Suspect One.
Dallas Police
A A

Dallas Police and the Dallas FBI's violent task force are on the hunt for two bank robbers the agencies believe have committed eight robberies in Dallas since mid-December. The two men are also suspected of robbing a bank in University Park and another in Fort Smith, Arkansas, during this same time period. The latest bank to be hit by the robbers is the Bank of Texas branch on Live Oak Street Wednesday morning. The same bank was robbed, by the same suspects according to DPD, on Dec. 29. 

In a departure from their initial robberies, the two robbers — identified by cops as white men between 6-foot and 6-foot-4 — have fired their hand guns inside the bank branches. No one has been hurt during one of the robberies. Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said the DPD is worried that could change.

In each of the crimes, the suspects have demanded cash and fled on foot. Most of the time, he said, they've at least flashed a handgun.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for the arrest of either of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-373-TIPS.

The nine robberies tied to the suspects.
The nine robberies tied to the suspects.
Dallas Police
Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >