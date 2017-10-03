Dallas Police Make Arrest in Street-Racing Murder

EXPAND The suspected shooter leans out of his pickup, taunting Miguel Sotelo-Trujillo. Dallas Police Department via KDFW-TV

Nearly sixth months after Miguel Sotelo-Trujillo's murder, Dallas police announced Monday afternoon that they've made an arrest. The Dallas Police Department has charged Alex Thomas Delrio with killing Sotelo-Trujillo on April 20 after a Regal Row drag race.

According to DPD, Sotelo-Trujillo and his brother headed home after watching street races that Thursday night. As the brothers left, a man police identified as Delrio shot at their truck, hitting Sotelo-Trujillo, who later died at the hospital.

The case festered for five months, with police unable to find a suspect. On Sept. 20, however, police released dash-cam footage from that night to Dallas' KDFW-TV (Fox 4), in hopes that the station's "Trackdown" series could help them find Sotelo-Trujillo's killer.

“There were races going on — the street races,” the detective explained. “The complainant in this incident, he wasn’t involved in the races. He was just out here observing," Edward Parker, a DPD homicide detective, told the station.

In the video, the green Silverado pulls up alongside Sotelo-Trujillo and his brother, and a man leans out of the driver's side window.

"You can see him leaning out of the vehicle with hand gestures, trying to start a confrontation,” Parker said. "He had an AR-15 type assault rifle, and he actually hit the complainant with the butt of the rifle."

Sotelo-Trujillo and his brother tried to drive away from the green Silverado, but the man police believe is Delrio fired the fatal shots at the truck.

Delrio has two previous arrests in Dallas County, one for possession of marijuana and another for harassment of a public servant. His is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

