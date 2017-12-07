Dallas Police Warn of Uptown Assaults

Women in uptown have been assaulted four times in the last 14 months, and police believe it could be the work of one perpetrator. While the crimes share a set of circumstances — they each occurred between 12:45 and 2:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning as the victim walked toward an apartment complex, and the man always initiated an attack from behind — the Dallas Police Department has neither a good description of a suspect or suspects, nor any proof that the attacks were committed by one person.

The first of the attacks singled out by police happened at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 2, 2016. As a 27-year-old woman walked along the 3200 block of Fairmount Street near the Katy Trail Ice House, a man grabbed and assaulted her. She later told police her attacker was Hispanic, about 5.5 feet tall and heavyset. He had slicked-back hair and no mustached or beard, she said.

Just over two months later, at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 4, a man attacked a 23-year-old woman as she approached the Residences at the Stoneleigh. The woman screamed for help, and the suspect fled on foot. The second victim described her attacker as Hispanic and about 5 feet 5 inches tall. According to her description, the suspect weighs about 160 pounds, has short brown hair and wore a long-sleeve white shirt and dark-colored pants during the assault.

More than seven months later, on July 23, 2017, a man attacked a woman as she walked in the 2800 block of Bookhout Street, two blocks south of the Residences at the Stoneleigh. The suspect grabbed her from behind, but she was able to kick him off of her, she told police. The woman was unable to provide a description of the suspect to police.

The most recent attack singled out by DPD happened early Sunday morning. As a 23-year-old woman walked alone toward her apartment complex on Cole Avenue at about 2:30 a.m., a man pushed her down a stairwell and assaulted her. The attacker, she told police, was possibly Hispanic, was about 5 feet 10 inches tall and had dark hair.

DPD asks anyone with information about any of the attacks to call Detective Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616.

