Dallas Police On the Lookout for Package-Thieving, BMW-Driving Grinch

Notice the ubiquitous blue Amazon tape. Dallas Police Department

In Dallas it's a holiday tradition right up there with the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game, mocking the Neiman Marcus Catalog and being pissed off at being stuck in traffic during the marathon — package theft season. As the temperature drops, the number of videos posted by local police agencies and angry homeowners go up, leaving us to just laugh at some of the thieves brazenness.

The latest this year comes from the Dallas Police Department, who've got two images of the same guy stealing two different packages on Monday.

Monday's thief appears to be wearing a hooded puffy vest and swipes a couple of envelopes out of his victims mailbox before grabbing the Amazon package on the porch of a home in the 2600 block of Madera Street, just east of U.S. 75.

Later the same day, DPD says, the same guy was caught by another home security camera swiping a package in the 1600 block of Glenlivet Drive near White Rock Lake. The suspect, according to police, may be driving a black BMW with temporary Texas tag 03W9169.

DPD

In order to avoid package theft during the holidays, Evelyn McAmis with the Hurst Police Department recommends choosing a shipping option that requires a signature for delivery. If that isn't possible, one should watch the delivery status of their expected package and pick it up as soon as possible, she says in a press release. Shipping a package to one's office isn't a bad idea either, McAmis says.

If you live near a participating 7-Eleven, an Amazon locker is another option. The orange receptacles have been posted on the outside walls of many local stores in the chain and allow for 24 package pickups, as long as the package is from Amazon.

Anyone with any information about our puffy vest wearing friend is urged to call DPD at 214-670-0545.

