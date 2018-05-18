Cops Seek Help Identifying Trans Woman Found Dead Saturday

A police sketch of the woman found dead in White Rock Creek. Police are trying to find out her name.

Authorities found her body floating in White Rock Creek on Saturday evening. She was wearing a black shirt and black scrubs bottoms. At a little over 5 feet tall, the black transgender woman had no tattoos and no marks on her body to identify her. And as of Thursday afternoon, police still did not know her name.

So they're asking anybody with any information about her to call the of the Dallas police homicide investigators at 214-671-3650. For now, the police are investigating the case as an unexpected death, but that could change depending on what the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has to say about the cause of death.

So far in 2018, nine transgender women have been killed across the country. Seven have been women of color.