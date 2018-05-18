Cops Seek Help Identifying Trans Woman Found Dead Saturday

Authorities found her body floating in White Rock Creek on Saturday evening. She was wearing a black shirt and black scrubs bottoms. At a little over 5 feet tall, the black transgender woman had no tattoos and no marks on her body to identify her. And as of Thursday afternoon, police still did not know her name.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
So they're asking anybody with any information about her to call the of the Dallas police homicide investigators at 214-671-3650. For now, the police are investigating the case as an unexpected death, but that could change depending on what the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has to say about the cause of death.
So far in 2018, nine transgender women have been killed across the country. Seven have been women of color.
The most recent recorded death happened in Dallas last week. Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon was found strangled in her North Dallas apartment. On Thursday, Dallas police announced the man they believe killed her was arrested in Walker County, down Interstate 45 not far from College Station.
Violence against trans people — mostly against black or brown trans women — is on the rise in this country. Last year was the most deadly year for trans people since data on anti-trans crimes has been recorded. There were 28 trans people killed in the United States, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!