Dallas Police Release Video in Hopes of Catching Road Rage Robbery Killer

The suspect's gold Grand Marquis. Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are still looking for the killer of 28-year-old Grady Dunn Jr., who was murdered after a traffic accident in southeast Dallas in early January. Late Thursday afternoon, the department sought to restart the case by releasing a video of a vehicle they say was involved in the crime, a gold Mercury Grand Marquis.

On Jan. 4, Dunn and a passenger were driving along St. Augustine Drive when they got into a minor accident with the Grand Marquis. Dunn got out of the car to exchange information with the other driver.

When he did, the Grand Marquis' driver pulled a gun on Dunn and attempted to rob him, according to police. The robber then shot Dunn, who managed to get back in his car and drive to the intersection of St. Augustine Drive and Scyene Road before crashing.

Grady Dunn, the victim. Dallas Police Department

Dunn and his passenger were taken to the hospital. Dunn died later that night. His passenger, whose name is not being released, is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call homicide detective Pedro Trujillano at 214-671-3625.

