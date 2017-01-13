menu

Dallas Police Release Video of Cathedral of Hope Graffiti Suspect

Dallas Police Release Video of Cathedral of Hope Graffiti Suspect

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
The graffiti in question.
The graffiti in question.
Cathedral of Hope
A little more than a week after the Cathedral of Hope’s Interfaith Peace Chapel was defaced with bizarre graffiti, the Dallas Police Department released video of the man it believes did the spray painting.

The graffiti, discovered the morning of Jan. 5, according to the church, features the phrase “kitty porn,” and mentions a “Chivy Suburbin,” possibly from Louisiana. Police describe the suspect as a 40-year-old black man with a goatee and “an unusual walk.” He’s driving a gold- or tan-colored small SUV, according to DPD, likely a Chevy Blazer or GMC Jimmy.

Cathedral of Hope’s senior pastor, Neil G. Cazares-Thomas, said in a statement that he initially believed the graffiti was just mindless vandalism, but now thinks it might have had something to do with an appearance he made on KHVN, a local gospel radio station.

“The radio interviewer kept pushing the notion that LGBT people are linked somehow to pedophilia,” Cazares-Thomas said. “There is a big difference between sexual orientation and pedophilia. The church does not support sexual exploitation of any kind, including child exploitation.”

Cathedral of Hope is the United States’ largest LGBTQ-friendly church.

While the video shard by Dallas police does not show the spray painting of the chapel, DPD said it shows the man they believe hit the Cathedral of Hope building writing graffiti in another part of the city.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call DPD’s Northwest Investigative Unit at 214-670-6233.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

