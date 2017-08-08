Dallas Police Release Video of Drive-By Shooting in Hopes of Catching Killer

Muzzle flashes obscure the shooter's car as people scramble away from the shots. DPD

Dallas police need helped finding the person who mowed down a Dallas man July 15. That night, an unknown assailant gunned down Traytonio King during a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of Emberwood Drive near Camp Wisdom Road and Polk Street in South Dallas.

On Monday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department released a video of King's murder in hopes that someone recognizes the car from which King was shot.

As the car drives south on Emberwood Drive toward Woodspan Drive, King's killer begins shooting from what appears to be the front passenger seat. At least two individuals standing in front of a house on the corner of Emberwood and Woodspan scramble away from the shots. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD Detective Richard Duggan at 214-671-3642.