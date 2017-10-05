Dallas Police Stymied in Hunt for 3 Men Suspected of ATM Abduction and Rape

This man is one of the Dallas Police Department's three suspects in a two-hour robbery and rape in Duncanville and southwest Dallas on Saturday night. Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department released video Wednesday afternoon of three suspects in an early Saturday morning sexual assault.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, two men approached a woman at a Chase Bank ATM on Wheatland Road in Duncanville. The men, caught on security cameras at the ATM and a nearby shopping center, pulled a gun on the woman, forcing her to withdraw and hand over cash.

After the robbery, the two forced the victim to drive them to 7221 American Way in Dallas, where they parked behind a building and were joined by a third suspect. The three men then raped the woman in her car, according to Assistant Chief Thomas Castro of DPD.

After the attack and more than two hours after the abduction, the men fled on foot.

"We won't get into specifics so we can preserve the integrity of the investigation," Castro told reporters. "But it was not a large sum of money. No amount of money is worth this kind of crime."

While there is no indication that any of the suspects in this crime have been involved in similar offenses in the Dallas area, Castro said DPD will run the DNA of those arrested.

"The area where this took place, we had one robbery of a business, two individual robberies, two burglaries and one aggravated assault," Castro said. "That's the last 30 days."

Castro said Wednesday that police have very little to go on in the case, so they need the public's help identifying the three suspects, all of whom are described as being of average height and build and between 17 and 24 years old.

"We all have mothers, sisters and daughters," Castro said. "This is a horrific crime. We're asking for somebody that knows who these people are — or thinks they knows who these people are — to reach out to us."

