An unknown suspect pointed a handgun at Gabrielle Simmons before shooting her in the chest Nov. 6.EXPAND
Dallas Police Department

Money Already in Hand, Robber Murders Cashier, Mother of 6

Stephen Young | November 8, 2017 | 4:00am
Dallas police are searching for a suspect after a Monday night robbery and murder at a Dollar General store in south Oak Cliff. At about 7:30 p.m., according to police, a man walked into the store with a gym bag and a pistol. He was wearing jeans with jagged cutouts on both sides, a dark hoodie and a turquoise baseball cap with the foil size sticker still attached to the bill.

Once inside, he pointed the gun at 27-year-old Gabrielle Simmons, who was working a register at the discount store. As documented by surveillance video, Simmons did what the robber demanded — ejected her cash drawer and handed it over to be placed in the gym bag.

Just as the suspect got the cash, he shot Simmons in the chest, according to the Dallas Police Department.

"She cooperated every step of the way," DPD Major Jimmy Vaughan said Tuesday. "When we heard about what happened, 'sickening' is the only word I can use to describe it because she cooperated the entire time."

Gabrielle Simmons, 27, died from her injuries.
Dallas Police Department

After shooting Simmons, the suspect ran out of the Dollar General and down 52nd Street, which runs behind the store. Paramedics rushed Simmons to Baylor University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. Simmons leaves behind six kids. "She didn't deserve it. She left behind a whole league of kids who just don't understand," Simmons' sister-in-law, Taiesha Parker told KXAS-TV Tuesday afternoon.

At DPD's request, Oak Farms Dairy is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of a suspect in Simmons' murder.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

