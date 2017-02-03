Dallas Police Searching for Two Wanted in Deadly Thursday Morning Spree

Video still from the Anchor Inn. Dallas Police Department

Brett Randall sat in the passenger seat of his friend’s car early Thursday morning, waiting to head into work. A gray car approached. Knowing they were in trouble, the driver would tell Dallas police later, he began to drive away from the parking spot he’d been in. A man in a red bandana shot from the gray car at Randall and the driver. The shooter hit Randall, killing him, according to the Dallas Police Department. The driver, who isn’t being identified by DPD, is unharmed.

Shortly before the shooting, two men, one of whom matched the driver’s description of the shooter, robbed the Anchor Inn on Harry Hines Boulevard. Due to the matching descriptions of the suspect and the car, police think the two crimes are related.

They’ve released still photos of the suspect car obtained from the Anchor Inn’s security cameras. Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects are asked to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS.