Officer Shoots Man in the Stomach During Taser Tussle

A Rash of Murder-Suicides Highlights the Lack of Understanding Why They Happen


Officer Shoots Man in the Stomach During Taser Tussle

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
By Stephen Young
The 8300 block of Reva Street.EXPAND
The 8300 block of Reva Street.
Google Street View
Just before 9:00 a.m. Monday, Dallas Police shot a man in the stomach after he grabbed an officer's taser during a fight with police officers. The shooting is the fourth involving Dallas Police Department officers this year.

Dallas police officers responded to the 8300 block of Reva Street in Pleasant Grove after undercover officers reported a woman they believed to be wanted by DPD sitting in the front passenger seat of car. A man, the undercover officers reported, was in the driver's seat, and another man was in the back seat. As officers on the scene tried to figure out who the woman was, the man in the back seat got out, defying orders from the cops to stay in the car.

The man approached the officers and began struggling, eventually grabbing the taser. An officer then shot the man, who is in stable condition at an area hospital, police confirmed Friday morning. No officers were injured and the officer who shot the suspect is on restricted duty.

Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker confirmed Friday that the woman in the car was arrested. He declined to say why she was wanted, due to the ongoing investigation. Blankenbaker said that, in situations where a suspect grabs an officer's taser, the fear is that the suspect will use the stun gun to upgrade weapons by taking the incapacitated officer's handgun.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

