Dallas Police Officer Dies After Being Shot at Northeast Dallas Home Depot. Partner Remains In Critical Condition.

A 27-year-old Dallas Police Department officer injured in a shooting in Northeast Dallas Tuesday afternoon has died, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings confirmed during a Dallas City Council meeting.

Rogelio Santander died at 8:11 Wednesday morning, Rawlings said. Santander's partner, 26-year-old Crystal Almeida, remains hospitalized at Texas Presbyterian Hospital on Walnut Hill Lane.

"We ask that you please continue to pray for Officer Santander’s family and our department as we all try to cope with this loss," Rawlings said. "Crystal Almeida remains in critical condition and prayers for her recovery are still appreciated."

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall identified the officers Tuesday night, shortly after DPD officers chased down and arrested Armando Juarez, the suspect in their shooting. Juarez also allegedly shot Scott Painter, a loss prevention officer at the Home Depot on Forest Lane near U.S. 75 where the shooting occurred. Painter is in critical condition.

Santander and Almeida responded to the Home Depot following a call for backup from an off-duty officer at the store just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. As Santander and Almeida attempted to arrest Juarez, he shot the two officers and Painter. The off-duty cop was not harmed.

Paramedics rushed the three victims to Presbyterian, while Juarez got away from the scene in a white Ford F-150.

At a press conference Tuesday night, Rawlings lamented the dangers faced by Dallas' police officers.

"It sobers us to realize what officers walk into day in and out and how quickly they become victims," Rawlings said. "I continue to be upset at the lack of respect for police in our city and our country."

