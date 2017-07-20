DPD Suspends Investigation Into Ezekiel Elliott Incident After Victim, Witnesses Stay Quiet

Ezekiel Elliott WOSNsports

Dallas police announced late Wednesday afternoon that they are suspending the investigation into an altercation involving Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday night at Clutch in Uptown because of a lack of cooperation from both the complainant and witnesses.

Police responded to Clutch around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police reports. When they showed up to the Cedar Springs Road bar, Daryl Nkemakola Ibeneme, a Dallas DJ who goes by the name DTrain, told police that a man he did not know punched him in the nose. Police classified the incident as an aggravated assault but didn't make any arrests.

Nor will they. "Dallas detectives made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time have not able to make contact," the Dallas Police Department's statement says. "To date, no witnesses have come forward to provide any information about the incident."

Early Monday, Mike Fisher of radio station 105.3 The Fan tweeted that Elliott was involved in the incident. Later in the morning, several local reporters wrote or tweeted confirmations based on anonymous sources. DPD released a statement about the alleged assault but did not mention Elliott or anyone else by name.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the incident, telling a press gaggle that Elliott is still learning to handle his growing fame.

"As you well know, because of his style and personality, it's like a rock star wherever he goes in terms of attention," Jones said. "Anybody that's experienced that knows that takes getting used to. You have to learn many aspects of that. Certainly, Zeke is evolving and being subject to needing to learn how to deal with the media and social media the way it is today."

Jones later sounded less confident than he has in months regarding whether Elliott, who is nearing the end of a yearlong NFL investigation into domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, would avoid suspension. "I don't want to speculate on any decisions from the league," he said.

A couple of hours after Jones' remarks Tuesday, DPD messaged Ibeneme through the department's official Twitter account.

@DJ_dTrain Can you please contact Detective Kreun with @DallasPD at 214-671-3617? — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 18, 2017

Wednesday's announcement confirms that, much like the Observer and the rest of the media, DPD hasn't been able to get in touch with Ibeneme.

As is the case in the domestic violence investigation, the NFL does not need the police to press charges in order to discipline Elliott. As the league considers final discipline for the running back, the fight at Clutch will be stacked up with other incidents, like Elliott's decision to pull down a woman's top at Dallas' St. Patrick's Day parade.

