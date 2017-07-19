DJ Punched During Ezekiel Elliott Incident Faces Twitter Pressure From Fans — And Police

EXPAND Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott attended a Kanye West concert in Dallas last year. Mikel Galicia

Daryl Nkemakola Ibeneme, better known as DJ DTrain, has gone underground. After telling police that he was punched in the face during a fight at Clutch in Uptown on Sunday night, Ibeneme has been radio silent. He's stayed off his usually prolific social media profiles, refused to respond to interview requests from the media and, apparently, stopped talking to the police about the incident

The morning after the fight, multiple media reports indicated that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had some involvement in the fight, although he was not named in a police report or the Dallas Police Department's statement about the incident. Given Elliott's reported involvement in the incident, many Cowboys fans on social media think Ibeneme's reticence is good thing.

Yesterday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department tweeted at @DJ_dTrain in an attempt to get back in touch.

@DJ_dTrain Can you please contact Detective Kreun with @DallasPD at 214-671-3617? — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 18, 2017

Cowboys Nation responded to the tweet quickly and without hesitation. The consensus? Ibeneme needs to keep his mouth shut, and DPD needs to stop worrying about the incident.

DJ DTrain is not here right now but if you leave your name, number, and time you called he'll get back to you at your nearest opportunity. — The Dallas Dapifer (@fanofsport4u) July 18, 2017

Don't remember seeing cops tweet suspects on CSI. — Jimmy Jal (@TheJimmyJal) July 18, 2017

Can you leave the guy alone? Someone got punched let's live stop pestering to get this kid a suspension dont you have better things to do?? — STEPHEN JONES (@ZekeSZN_21) July 18, 2017