menu

DJ Punched During Ezekiel Elliott Incident Faces Twitter Pressure From Fans — And Police

Here's How the Cowboys Remain the World's Richest Sports Club


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

DJ Punched During Ezekiel Elliott Incident Faces Twitter Pressure From Fans — And Police

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 9:25 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott attended a Kanye West concert in Dallas last year.EXPAND
Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott attended a Kanye West concert in Dallas last year.
Mikel Galicia
A A

Daryl Nkemakola Ibeneme, better known as DJ DTrain, has gone underground. After telling police that he was punched in the face during a fight at Clutch in Uptown on Sunday night, Ibeneme has been radio silent. He's stayed off his usually prolific social media profiles, refused to respond to interview requests from the media and, apparently, stopped talking to the police about the incident

The morning after the fight, multiple media reports indicated that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had some involvement in the fight, although he was not named in a police report or the Dallas Police Department's statement about the incident. Given Elliott's reported involvement in the incident, many Cowboys fans on social media think Ibeneme's reticence is good thing.

Yesterday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department tweeted at @DJ_dTrain in an attempt to get back in touch.

Cowboys Nation responded to the tweet quickly and without hesitation. The consensus? Ibeneme needs to keep his mouth shut, and DPD needs to stop worrying about the incident.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >