Dallas Police Release Video of Red Bird Murder Suspects
|
DPD needs help finding these three.
Dallas Police Department
Late Wednesday afternoon, Dallas police say, a fight broke out at the Whispering Hollow apartment complex in the Red Bird area of southern Dallas. During the fight, someone shot 17-year-old Mark Burnough. He died in the hospital Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Dallas Police released an edited video from the scene:
In the video, three young men can be scene walking across the apartment complex's parking lot. All three are outfitted in hoodies and jeans.
Burnough's murder is the 46th in Dallas so far in 2017. Despite DPD's ongoing staffing crisis, that number reflects a more than 13 percent drop in the number of murders over the same time period in 2016, when 53 murders took place before April 28.
Anyone with any information about the murder or any of the three people in the video is asked to call DPD homicide Detective Brent Maudlin at 214-671-3676 or brent.maudlin@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Texas Revolution
TicketsFri., Jun. 2, 7:00pm
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsFri., Jun. 2, 8:00pm
-
Dallas Marshals vs. Omaha Beef
TicketsSat., Jun. 3, 7:05pm
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsSat., Jun. 3, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!