Dallas Police Release Video of Red Bird Murder Suspects

DPD needs help finding these three. Dallas Police Department

Late Wednesday afternoon, Dallas police say, a fight broke out at the Whispering Hollow apartment complex in the Red Bird area of southern Dallas. During the fight, someone shot 17-year-old Mark Burnough. He died in the hospital Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Dallas Police released an edited video from the scene:

In the video, three young men can be scene walking across the apartment complex's parking lot. All three are outfitted in hoodies and jeans.

Burnough's murder is the 46th in Dallas so far in 2017. Despite DPD's ongoing staffing crisis, that number reflects a more than 13 percent drop in the number of murders over the same time period in 2016, when 53 murders took place before April 28.