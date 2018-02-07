DPD Warns of Walgreens Parking Lot Kidnappings

For the second time in less than a month, a man hunted around a Walgreens parking lot on Ross Avenue, searching for an unlocked car. At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, he found one and hopped in the back seat, just as a man had early in the morning of Jan. 2 at a Mockingbird Lane Walgreens.

During the first incident, when the car's owner returned from the pharmacy, the man in the back seat held a gun to his head, forcing the owner to drive to two ATMs and make cash withdrawals. Trips to two additional ATMs came up empty — the victim hit his daily withdrawal limit — before the kidnapper made the owner of the car drive to his home. Once there, the robber forced the victim out of his car and drove away.

Police in Wichita, Kansas, arrested a 17-year-old driving the victim's car after a short chase Monday night, but Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said the Dallas Police Department wasn't sure if the teenager was behind one or both of the kidnappings.