Dallas' Republicans Blast Trump's Misogynistic Comments
|
Donald Trump takes the stage in Dallas in September.
Mikel Galicia
Friday, Donald Trump got caught. The Washington Post published a transcript of a tape, recorded while Trump talked to Billy Bush on a bus ride to a soap opera cameo. (For those who haven't read the transcript, it's at the end of this post.) Trump's foes gleefully attacked, but so did a slew of Republicans.
Reaction to the comments among Dallas' GOP representatives can be divided into three camps. First, there were the Republican never-Trumpers, asserting their righteousness. Jason Villalba, a Republican state representative from Dallas, called Trump a "man of nonexistent character."
My statement on @realDonaldTrump 's recently exposed comments. #TxLege pic.twitter.com/hpHS76ptpz— Jason Villalba (@JasonVillalba) October 8, 2016
Jonathan Neerman, former chairman of the Dallas County GOP, has been against Trump from the beginning. He went with a tactical animated GIF.
Me waiting for the Texas GOP delegation to withdraw their support for (not just criticize) @realDonaldTrump. #NeverTrump pic.twitter.com/PIeWMgyzWr— Jonathan Neerman (@JonathanNeerman) October 8, 2016
Republican state Senator Konni Burton never endorsed Trump. Saturday morning, she called out some of his enablers.
Hi @seanhannity, @IngrahamAngle, @rushlimbaugh, @ericbolling, @LouDobbs, @AnnCoulter....— Konni Burton (@KonniBurton) October 8, 2016
Last but not least, there were the people who are now stuck with Trump. They hammered him for his comments, but made no mention of voting for anyone in November. First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress went on Fox News to affirm his stance as Trump's biggest evangelical supporter.
"His comments were crude, offensive and indefensible. But they're still are not enough to make me vote for Hillary Clinton."@robertjeffress— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 9, 2016
Newly-elected Dallas County GOP chairman Phillip Huffines expressed hope that Trump would "demonstrate stronger leadership in the future."
October 9, 2016
The four biggest GOP politicians in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz all hit Trump but showed no overt signs of potential defection.
Statement regarding @realDonaldTrump and @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/4KEXpw64ek— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) October 8, 2016
Deeply disturbing rhetoric by Trump. An insult to all women & contrary to GOP values. Absent true contrition, consequences will be dire.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 9, 2016
Every wife, mother, daughter -- every person -- deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. https://t.co/AVSEBastVc— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 8, 2016
I am disgusted by Mr Trump's words about women: our daughters, sisters and mothers.— JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 8, 2016
Trump, despite calls from some Republicans to step down from the ticket, is expected in Dallas and San Antonio for fundraisers this week.
From the tape:
Trump: I moved on her, actually. You know, she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it.
Unknown: Whoa.
Trump: I did try and fuck her. She was married.
Unknown: That’s huge news.
Trump: No, no, Nancy. No, this was [unintelligible] — and I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping.
She wanted to get some furniture. I said, “I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture.” I took her out furniture —
I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look.
Billy Bush: Sheesh, your girl’s hot as shit. In the purple.
Trump: Whoa! Whoa!
Bush: Yes! The Donald has scored. Whoa, my man!
[Crosstalk]
Trump: Look at you, you are a pussy.
[Crosstalk]
Trump: All right, you and I will walk out.
[Silence]
Trump: Maybe it’s a different one.
Bush: It better not be the publicist. No, it’s, it’s her, it’s —
Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.
Bush: Whatever you want.
Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.
