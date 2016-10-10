Dallas' Republicans Blast Trump's Misogynistic Comments

EXPAND Donald Trump takes the stage in Dallas in September. Mikel Galicia

Friday, Donald Trump got caught. The Washington Post published a transcript of a tape, recorded while Trump talked to Billy Bush on a bus ride to a soap opera cameo. (For those who haven't read the transcript, it's at the end of this post.) Trump's foes gleefully attacked, but so did a slew of Republicans.

Reaction to the comments among Dallas' GOP representatives can be divided into three camps. First, there were the Republican never-Trumpers, asserting their righteousness. Jason Villalba, a Republican state representative from Dallas, called Trump a "man of nonexistent character."

Jonathan Neerman, former chairman of the Dallas County GOP, has been against Trump from the beginning. He went with a tactical animated GIF.

Me waiting for the Texas GOP delegation to withdraw their support for (not just criticize) @realDonaldTrump. #NeverTrump pic.twitter.com/PIeWMgyzWr — Jonathan Neerman (@JonathanNeerman) October 8, 2016

Republican state Senator Konni Burton never endorsed Trump. Saturday morning, she called out some of his enablers.

Last but not least, there were the people who are now stuck with Trump. They hammered him for his comments, but made no mention of voting for anyone in November. First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress went on Fox News to affirm his stance as Trump's biggest evangelical supporter.

"His comments were crude, offensive and indefensible. But they're still are not enough to make me vote for Hillary Clinton."@robertjeffress — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 9, 2016

Newly-elected Dallas County GOP chairman Phillip Huffines expressed hope that Trump would "demonstrate stronger leadership in the future."

The four biggest GOP politicians in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz all hit Trump but showed no overt signs of potential defection.

Deeply disturbing rhetoric by Trump. An insult to all women & contrary to GOP values. Absent true contrition, consequences will be dire. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 9, 2016

Every wife, mother, daughter -- every person -- deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. https://t.co/AVSEBastVc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 8, 2016

I am disgusted by Mr Trump's words about women: our daughters, sisters and mothers. — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 8, 2016

Trump, despite calls from some Republicans to step down from the ticket, is expected in Dallas and San Antonio for fundraisers this week.