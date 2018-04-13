Workers' Rights Groups Petition to Get Paid Sick Leave on the Ballot in Dallas

You really should stay in bed when you're sick. A new law in Austin, and one that's coming to Dallas, could help workers do so.

Voters in the city of Dallas will be able to give everyone who works in the city paid sick leave when they head to the ballot box in November if a coalition of worker's rights groups gets its way. Volunteers with the Workers Defense Project and other groups will head to City Hall on Friday to formally initiate a petition to get paid sick leave on the ballot, echoing similar efforts in San Antonio and Austin earlier this year.

While Sam Robles, a spokeswoman for the Workers Defense Project, declined to provide any details about the initiative on the record Thursday, urging the Observer to wait for a Friday's press conference, Dallas City Council member Philip Kingston, who's worked behind the scenes to get the plan off the ground, filled us in on the details Thursday afternoon.

"It's exciting on a number of levels. One, it's a great idea. People who don't have access access to sick leave can really wind up suffering, and they also create a public health problem because they come to work when they're sick." Kingston says. "It's exciting in terms of both being a real strong anti-poverty initiative, and it's a good public health initiative. The other ancillary benefit we're going to get is having this excellent policy issue to talk about in the lead-up to the November election."