Don't Panic About This Afternoon's Cold Front — Unless You Want to Survive

Any minute now, Dallas will finally get its first significant frozen precipitation this winter. While "accumulation of snow [is] not guaranteed for everyone," according to Dallas weather god and WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus, Dallas is under a winter weather advisory beginning at 2 p.m, despite temperatures having been near 60 when everyone took their dogs out this morning. The front, Dallas' TV weather people want you to know, is coming, and it's real.

Watching for a narrow band of snow/sleet later this afternoon into evening (4pm-8pm). Doesn't look to be widespread, but a burst of snow is possible especially from DFW to the west and north. Light accumulations possible. Gusty and cold regardless this PM/eve. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/g8YgBdOM5u — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 11, 2018

Here comes the front! Already thru our western counties. Should be in Metroplex by 11am. Dramatically dropping temps this afternoon and a very strong north winds = brutal cold later today. pic.twitter.com/FZEm6BF2yR — Jeff Jamison (@CBS11JeffJam) January 11, 2018

Clearly, there are dangerous forces at play here. Any god that would allow us to start the day heading to work in shirtsleeves before punishing those of us with enough hubris to leave our coats at home with a freezing 18 foot walk to our parking spaces is filled with wrath.