 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
An appropriate shelter from Thursday afternoon's coming calamity.EXPAND
An appropriate shelter from Thursday afternoon's coming calamity.
Markus Bernet

Don't Panic About This Afternoon's Cold Front — Unless You Want to Survive

Stephen Young | January 11, 2018 | 11:52am
AA

Any minute now, Dallas will finally get its first significant frozen precipitation this winter. While "accumulation of snow [is] not guaranteed for everyone," according to Dallas weather god and WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus, Dallas is under a winter weather advisory beginning at 2 p.m, despite temperatures having been near 60 when everyone took their dogs out this morning. The front, Dallas' TV weather people want you to know, is coming, and it's real.

Clearly, there are dangerous forces at play here. Any god that would allow us to start the day heading to work in shirtsleeves before punishing those of us with enough hubris to leave our coats at home with a freezing 18 foot walk to our parking spaces is filled with wrath.

Wrath enough that he's already making the ground beneath our feet weep with fear in anticipation of the 30-40 mph wind gusts that are expected to be inflicted on us later this afternoon. 

This is real, and it could be the end, so there's only one thing left to do before heading out for your afternoon commute with Dallas' seasoned winter drivers. Panic.

Sacrifice your favorite desk ornament to Delkus. Buy the white bread, all of it, from the convenience store closest to your office. Call your prepper cousin to see if he has room in his shelter and question everything you've ever learned about global warming. Sure, it could just be Dallas' third mildly unpleasant day this winter, but maybe that's just what they want you to think.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >