Dallas Sports Franchises — Except the Cowboys — Break Ties With Papa John's

The fallout from former Papa John's chairman John Schnatter's use of the word "n——" during an internal conference call reached Dallas on Friday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers, without any comment, ended a longtime promotion that offered fans half-price pizza the day after the team scored seven runs in a game. The pizza bomb, the hit that placed the Rangers over the seven-run threshold and filled the team's online fans with glee, is dead. May it rest in peace.

Dallas Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple responded to questions from the Observer about whether his team would continue its multiple promotions with Papa John's — including half-price pizza when the Cowboys score 20 points — with one sentence.

"They are one of our sponsors," said Dalrymple, whose boss, Jerry Jones, owns more than 100 Papa John's franchises.

FC Dallas, which partnered with Papa John's to offer fans 50 percent off the price of a single pizza after games in which the team scored twice, told the Observer on Friday afternoon that the team has suspended its promotion with Papa John's, effective immediately.

Pizza Hut is the official pizza of the American Airlines Center's two primary occupants, the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars.

Six MLB teams have severed ties with Papa John's after Schnatter admitted using the slur after he was asked how he would distance himself from racist groups online, according to Forbes. During a role-playing exercise from which he was supposed to learn how to avoid public relations problems, like the one his company dealt with when he blamed kneeling NFL players for a decline in sales, Schnatter deflected, responding that “Colonel Sanders called blacks n——s,” according to the magazine.

In the wake of the scandal, the University of Louisville renamed its football stadium from Papa John's Cardinal Stadium to just Cardinal Stadium. Schnatter also stepped down from the school's board of trustees.