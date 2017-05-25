March of the Red X's: Dallas City Hall Org Chart Shows Broad Ax at Work
|
Scott Griggs
Dallas City Council member Scott Griggs, a careful student of structures, has been keeping track of the City Hall organization chart since the January departures of former City Manager A.C. Gonzalez and former City Attorney Warren Ernst.
Their retirements were followed a month later by the arrival of new City Manager T.C. Broadnax. With many more top positions rumored for turnover soon, it would seem that the new city manager’s ax is broad, indeed.
On his org chart, or as it might better be called, his X chart, Griggs has placed red X's over all the positions that have been filled or where imminent departures have been announced.
