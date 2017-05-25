March of the Red X's: Dallas City Hall Org Chart Shows Broad Ax at Work

menu

Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Jim Schutze
Scott Griggs
Dallas City Council member Scott Griggs, a careful student of structures, has been keeping track of the City Hall organization chart since the January departures of former City Manager A.C. Gonzalez and former City Attorney Warren Ernst.

Their retirements were followed a month later by the arrival of new City Manager T.C. Broadnax. With many more top positions rumored for turnover soon, it would seem that the new city manager’s ax is broad, indeed.

On his org chart, or as it might better be called, his X chart, Griggs has placed red X's over all the positions that have been filled or where imminent departures have been announced.

Jim Schutze
Since 1998 Jim Schutze has been a columnist for the Dallas Observer, writing about local politics and culture. Schutze has been a recipient of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies’ national award for best commentary twice and Lincoln University’s national Unity Award for writing on civil rights and racial issues three times. In 2003 he received the National Association of Black Journalists’ award for commentary. In 2011 Schutze was admitted to the Texas Institute of Letters.

